RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

Shares of RNR stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.86. 40,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,744. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $174.22 and a 1 year high of $239.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 37.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 8.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 14.9% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.6% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

