Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $198.62

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $198.62 and last traded at $198.62, with a volume of 82041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $196.88.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2,178.2% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 122,044 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,357,000 after purchasing an additional 73,651 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,903,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 456,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,496,000 after purchasing an additional 55,668 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

