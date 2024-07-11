Richardson Financial Services Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,018,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,095,000 after buying an additional 429,985 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,185,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 351,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 195,914 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7,466.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 175,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 172,703 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.69. 30,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,422. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

