Richardson Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.82. The company had a trading volume of 276,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,031. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.45 and a 12-month high of $226.11.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.