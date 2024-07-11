Richardson Financial Services Inc. Invests $31,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Enbridge by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $38.37.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.04%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.