Richardson Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IWD traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.30. The stock had a trading volume of 926,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,246. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.92. The firm has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

