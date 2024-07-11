Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 2% Higher

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.70. Approximately 18,135,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 43,835,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 214,287 shares of company stock worth $2,693,588 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Recommended Stories

