Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Robert Half worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 917,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,265,000 after buying an additional 874,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,311,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,780,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,511,000 after buying an additional 322,183 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Robert Half stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,255. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

