Robert I. Kauffman Sells 4,548 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 4,548 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $50,209.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,539,102 shares in the company, valued at $61,151,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hagerty stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. On average, analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hagerty by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Hagerty in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

