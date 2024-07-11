Robert I. Kauffman Sells 4,548 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 4,548 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $50,209.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,539,102 shares in the company, valued at $61,151,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hagerty Stock Performance
Hagerty stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $11.23.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. On average, analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hagerty
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.