Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.80 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 25,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $426,834.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 153,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $2,547,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 25,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $426,834.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,494,233 shares of company stock valued at $29,762,641 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $84,165,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,012 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,702 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,325 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.