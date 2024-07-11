Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Stock Price Up 50%

Shares of Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report) rose 50% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 240,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 244,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Romios Gold Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

Romios Gold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Triangle Area project covering an area of 45,105 hectares located in British Columbia; and 20% interest in the Thunder Bay silver district project comprising 87 claims covering an area of 1,853 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Romios Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romios Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.