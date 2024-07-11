Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 13.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,888,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,974,000 after buying an additional 312,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 158,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,816,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.65. The stock had a trading volume of 209,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,222. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.28. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $111.40. The company has a market cap of $156.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.12%.

RY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

