RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.63

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 2507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $643.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPAR Risk Parity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,064 shares during the quarter. RPAR Risk Parity ETF comprises about 2.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 2.01% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF worth $20,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About RPAR Risk Parity ETF

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

