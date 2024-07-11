Ryder System (NYSE:R) PT Lowered to $125.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on R. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.71.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.29. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,413.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,413.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 11,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $1,523,943.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,008,140.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,862 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $1,892,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,099,000 after purchasing an additional 890,986 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,504,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

