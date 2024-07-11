Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives $27.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.22.

SAFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Safehold during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Safehold by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safehold stock opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 42.51 and a quick ratio of 42.51. Safehold has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $26.33.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. Safehold’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.78%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

