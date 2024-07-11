Saga (SAGA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.35 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, Saga has traded up 37.7% against the US dollar. One Saga token can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00002382 BTC on major exchanges. Saga has a market cap of $131.65 million and approximately $33.35 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Saga alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Saga

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,019,148,401 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,989,166 tokens. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,018,969,382 with 96,923,825 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.35898914 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $41,854,773.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.