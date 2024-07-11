SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI) Short Interest Up 310.9% in June

SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 310.9% from the June 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
SAI.TECH Global Stock Performance
Shares of SAI traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $0.93. 372,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,647. SAI.TECH Global has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99.
SAI.TECH Global Company Profile
