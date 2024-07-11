Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.36

Sandoz Group AG (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.36 and last traded at $39.10, with a volume of 29537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.84.

Sandoz Group Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27.

About Sandoz Group

(Get Free Report)

Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. The company covers therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, central nervous system, oncology, infectious diseases, pain and respiratory, diabetes, immunology, endocrinology, hematology, and ophthalmology, as well as bone disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandoz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandoz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.