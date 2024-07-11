Sanford C. Bernstein Trims Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Target Price to $285.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $288.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NSC. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.61.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NSC

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $214.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.35 and a 200 day moving average of $237.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.