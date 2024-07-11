Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.88

Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.88 and last traded at $69.78, with a volume of 55674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.69.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SANM. StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,575.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 108.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

