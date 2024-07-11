Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Earns Neutral Rating from B. Riley

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAR. Oppenheimer lowered Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.94.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAR

Saratoga Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SAR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 21,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,966. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $315.79 million, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Saratoga Investment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 100,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 44,722 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 2,604.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 82,860 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

(Get Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.