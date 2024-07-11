Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.86

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.86 and last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 72316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,378.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,375,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,527 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,272,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,348,000 after purchasing an additional 790,686 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 841,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,354,000 after acquiring an additional 494,025 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,621,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after acquiring an additional 457,666 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 39,180,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,663,000 after acquiring an additional 383,496 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

