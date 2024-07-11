Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $78.92. 2,642,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,491. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.71.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.