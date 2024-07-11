Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) EVP Acquires $45,712.00 in Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) EVP James Joshua Jackson bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.28 per share, with a total value of $45,712.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,007.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Science Applications International stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,680. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $104.26 and a 1-year high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.46. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

