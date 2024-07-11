Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stake Boosted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 932,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,451 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $16,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $6,797,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $2,583,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 90,695 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,420,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,328,000 after purchasing an additional 46,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42,747 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

SHEN traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 177,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,700. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of $970.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.52 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 77.44%. Equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard W. Mason, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,599.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard W. Mason, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $213,599.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. French acquired 11,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $161,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 319,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,127.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,650 shares of company stock valued at $577,135 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHEN shares. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

