Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) were down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.72 and last traded at $66.13. Approximately 2,031,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,091,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Shopify Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

