Shore Capital Reaffirms Not Rated Rating for Pulsar Group (LON:PULS)

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Pulsar Group (LON:PULS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Pulsar Group Stock Performance

Shares of PULS opened at GBX 82 ($1.05) on Monday. Pulsar Group has a one year low of GBX 61 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 90 ($1.15).

About Pulsar Group

Pulsar Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Software-as-a-Service products and services to consumer brands and blue-chip enterprises, marketing agencies, and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its solutions include Isentia, a media monitoring, intelligence, and insights solution platform; Pulsar, an audience intelligence and social listening platform; Vuelio, which provides monitoring, insight, engagement and evaluation tools for politics, editorial and social media; and ResponseSource, a network that connects journalists and influencers to the PR and communications industry.

