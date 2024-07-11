Shore Capital Reaffirms Not Rated Rating for Pulsar Group (LON:PULS)

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Pulsar Group (LON:PULS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Pulsar Group Stock Performance
Shares of PULS opened at GBX 82 ($1.05) on Monday. Pulsar Group has a one year low of GBX 61 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 90 ($1.15).
About Pulsar Group
