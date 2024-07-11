Shore Capital Reaffirms “Not Rated” Rating for Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of ZIN stock opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.93) on Monday. Zinc Media Group has a 12 month low of GBX 65 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 104 ($1.33). The company has a market cap of £16.51 million, a PE ratio of -805.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.84.

Zinc Media Group Company Profile

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names.

