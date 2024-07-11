Short Interest in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Expands By 803.6%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,300 shares, an increase of 803.6% from the June 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

36Kr Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRKR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.32. 138,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,204. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. 36Kr has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.01.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services.

