Short Interest in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Expands By 803.6%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,300 shares, an increase of 803.6% from the June 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
36Kr Stock Up 8.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ KRKR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.32. 138,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,204. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. 36Kr has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.01.
36Kr Company Profile
