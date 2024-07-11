Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Drops By 98.5%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the June 15th total of 3,586,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 529.0 days.

Air China Stock Performance

Air China stock remained flat at $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday. Air China has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.

Air China Company Profile

See Also

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

