Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Drops By 98.5%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the June 15th total of 3,586,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 529.0 days.
Air China Stock Performance
Air China stock remained flat at $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday. Air China has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.
Air China Company Profile
