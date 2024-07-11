Short Interest in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Rises By 522.2%

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 522.2% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ARMP traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $3.00. 23,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,347. The stock has a market cap of $108.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.75. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Armata Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Free Report ) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

