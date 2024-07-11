Short Interest in Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Increases By 194.9%

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,900 shares, a growth of 194.9% from the June 15th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 190.9 days.

Azelis Group Stock Performance

Shares of AZLGF traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,300. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.43. Azelis Group has a 1 year low of C$18.46 and a 1 year high of C$25.00.

Get Azelis Group alerts:

Azelis Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, home care, industrial cleaning, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food and nutrition, animal nutrition, agricultural, and environmental solutions; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, advanced materials and additives, lubricants, metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Azelis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azelis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.