Short Interest in Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Increases By 194.9%

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 419,900 shares, a growth of 194.9% from the June 15th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 190.9 days.
Azelis Group Stock Performance
Shares of AZLGF traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,300. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.43. Azelis Group has a 1 year low of C$18.46 and a 1 year high of C$25.00.
Azelis Group Company Profile
