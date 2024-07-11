Short Interest in Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Drops By 66.7%

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock remained flat at $44.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.33.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Research analysts forecast that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Increases Dividend

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.5726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s previous dividend of $0.25. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

