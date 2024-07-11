Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Grows By 536.4%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 536.4% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter worth $7,800,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after purchasing an additional 37,555 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

BME traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 23,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,270. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.80.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

