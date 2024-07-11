Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Declines By 58.3%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the June 15th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHN. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 157,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 86,076 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 15,582 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 844,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 45,759 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MHN traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $10.86. 11,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

