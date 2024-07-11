Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Decreases By 62.5%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Trading Up 3.6 %

BCUCY stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.37. 619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.61. Brunello Cucinelli has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $64.79.

Brunello Cucinelli Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.3163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Brunello Cucinelli’s previous dividend of $0.23. Brunello Cucinelli’s payout ratio is presently 15.46%.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

