Short Interest in Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Declines By 99.2%

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the June 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cathay Pacific Airways Trading Up 1.2 %
CPCAY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,210. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $5.89.
About Cathay Pacific Airways
