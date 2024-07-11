Short Interest in Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Declines By 99.2%

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the June 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cathay Pacific Airways Trading Up 1.2 %

CPCAY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,210. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $5.89.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.

