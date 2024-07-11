Short Interest in China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Grows By 30,409.5%

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,281,400 shares, a growth of 30,409.5% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,026,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

China Resources Beer Price Performance

China Resources Beer stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 42,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,380. China Resources Beer has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33.

China Resources Beer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.07.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

