Short Interest in Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Rises By 173.3%

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 173.3% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ENGIY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.27. 171,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,527. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. Engie has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $18.15.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

