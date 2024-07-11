Short Interest in Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Rises By 173.3%

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 173.3% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Engie Price Performance
Shares of ENGIY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.27. 171,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,527. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. Engie has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $18.15.
Engie Company Profile
