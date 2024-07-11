Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Grows By 214.3%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 325,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,952 shares during the period.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $20.79. The company had a trading volume of 174,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

