Short Interest in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Drops By 66.7%

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maquia Capital Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC owned 0.31% of Maquia Capital Acquisition worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAQC remained flat at $11.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $13.06.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Maquia Capital Acquisition ( NASDAQ:MAQC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

