Short Interest in Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA) Decreases By 77.8%

Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Perception Capital Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of PFTA stock remained flat at $11.08 on Thursday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,090. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. Perception Capital Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in Perception Capital Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Perception Capital Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Perception Capital Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Perception Capital Corp. III by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 31,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 21,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Perception Capital Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. 26.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perception Capital Corp. III

Perception Capital Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp.

