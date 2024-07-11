Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Declines By 90.1%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the June 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of THCP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.61. 4,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,744. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THCP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 392,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 142,494 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 1,764.1% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 76,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 72,506 shares during the period. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

