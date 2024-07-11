Short Interest in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Expands By 298.7%

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 298.7% from the June 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UTWO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.01. 290,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,274. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 12 month low of $47.56 and a 12 month high of $48.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.00.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

About US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1888 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

