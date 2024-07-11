Short Interest in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Drops By 70.2%

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the June 15th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Versus Systems from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Versus Systems stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 77,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,919. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. Versus Systems has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 204.20% and a negative net margin of 7,480.35%. Research analysts expect that Versus Systems will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

