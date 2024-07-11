Short Interest in Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Decreases By 87.6%

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the June 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wesfarmers Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS WFAFY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.54. 78,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,990. Wesfarmers has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

