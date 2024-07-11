Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Rises By 3,200.0%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 3,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

YASKAWA Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS YASKY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,217. YASKAWA Electric has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.72.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

