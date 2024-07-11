Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Rises By 3,200.0%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 3,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
YASKAWA Electric Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS YASKY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,217. YASKAWA Electric has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.72.
YASKAWA Electric Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than YASKAWA Electric
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Top 4 Must-Have Healthcare Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Must-Watch Financial Stocks as Sector Approaches Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.