Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 16.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 71.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.0 %

NOC stock traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $430.55. 218,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.48. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

