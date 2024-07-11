Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $17,715,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. Susquehanna increased their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.15. 676,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,131. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.97. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $87.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

