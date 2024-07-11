Signaturefd LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB remained flat at $35.77 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,047. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.63.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.04%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

